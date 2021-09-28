Business Bites: Humble abode

What these business people really like about their homes.

Duane Pahl

Associate broker

Today’s Realty

3 beds/2 baths in Paradise Estates, Dededo

Bought in 2017

“It’s as simple as this — what I love about my home is that it has a garage, a tiled patio and a dishwasher.”

Melchior Manibusan

Co-owner

Coffee Slut

“We built new in Tumon.

My favorite part is the kitchen.

I love to eat.”

Michael A. Pangelinan

Attorney and partner

Calvo, Fisher & Jacob

Home — bought, in the village of Dededo

“I like that my home was built with solid construction. It did not sustain any damage from any typhoons or earthquakes over the last 30 years. I also like that it is in a gated community, which gives me peace of mind — especially when I am traveling or working late, and my family is at home without me.”

Mary P. Rhodes

President

Guam Hotel & Restaurant Association

Bought in Nimitz Hill, Piti

“We bought it brand new from the architect Tony Kim from RNK Architecture. My favorite parts are the high ceilings in the living room and the view of the living room from the outside.”

Art A. Dawley

President

Aviation Concepts LLC and Tech Center Guam

“I’m a renter, but I’m looking to own.”

