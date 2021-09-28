Business Bites: Humble abode

What these business people really like about their homes.
Duane Pahl
Associate broker
Today’s Realty
3 beds/2 baths in Paradise Estates, Dededo
Bought in 2017
“It’s as simple as this — what I love about my home is that it has a garage, a tiled patio and a dishwasher.”
Melchior Manibusan
Co-owner
Coffee Slut
“We built new in Tumon.
My favorite part is the kitchen.
I love to eat.”
Michael A. Pangelinan
Attorney and partner
Calvo, Fisher & Jacob
Home — bought, in the village of Dededo
“I like that my home was built with solid construction. It did not sustain any damage from any typhoons or earthquakes over the last 30 years. I also like that it is in a gated community, which gives me peace of mind — especially when I am traveling or working late, and my family is at home without me.”
Mary P. Rhodes
President
Guam Hotel & Restaurant Association
Bought in Nimitz Hill, Piti
“We bought it brand new from the architect Tony Kim from RNK Architecture. My favorite parts are the high ceilings in the living room and the view of the living room from the outside.”
Art A. Dawley
President
Aviation Concepts LLC and Tech Center Guam
“I’m a renter, but I’m looking to own.”
Hits: 10