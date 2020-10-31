About us – Galaide Professional Services Inc.

Albert Taitano Yanger and Frankie Perez Dumanal began GPSI Guam on Dec. 22, 2010, founding the company in Hagåtña.
Within less than six months of incorporating, on June 3, 2011 GPSI Guam was awarded a $7.7 million Guam MACC Builders steel procurement contract for Naval Base Guam’s Tango and Uniform Wharfs.
The successful completion of this contract gave GPSI Guam exposure and the certainty with local federal contracting officers that GPSI Guam was a small business they could rely on. It also gave GPSI Guam the confidence of working in the federal and military arena as a private enterprise.
GPSI Guam started out with two employees: the principal owners, Al Yanger and Frank Dumanal, in a small office at the GCIC building.
Shortly after, Chuck Rios became a minority owner and the three managed the office for about four years. In 2015, GPSI Guam moved into an office on West O’Brien Drive and gradually hired the essential staff needed to run a growing small business.
The team now consists of a business operations manager, a contracts manager, a finance manager and an office manager.
To date, GPSI Guam has a total of 23 employees and continues to grow every year.
GPSI Guam has grown primarily by obtaining Small Business Set-Aside designations from the Small Business Administration.
GPSI Guam started as a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business and pursued federal contracts with that designation. Then in September 2012, its Historically Underutilized Business Zone application was approved by the SBA.
The government limits competition for certain contracts to businesses in historically underutilized business zones. It also considers those businesses in full and open competition. Joining the HUBZone program makes your business eligible to compete for the program’s set-aside contracts. HUBZone-certified businesses also get a 10% price evaluation preference in full and open contract competitions.
In July 2017, the SBA approved GPSI Guam Disadvantaged businesses application in the 8(a) program.
Obtaining this certification allows 8(a) businesses to compete for set-aside and sole-source contracts in the program, to get a Business Opportunity Specialist to help navigate federal contracting, and to form joint ventures with established businesses through the SBA’s mentor-protégé program. Finally, in July 2019, GPSI Guam became a part of the Kina ‘ole Foundation, a Native Hawaiian Organization with native 8(a) status and the capacity for $100 million sole source non-protestable contracts.
GPSI Guam gives its time and resources willingly to the community.
The company is an active member of the Guam Chamber of Commerce, Guam Contractors Association, the Society of Human Resource Management, the Guam Procurement Technical Assistance Center, the Small Business Development Center, the Guam U.S. Air Force Veterans Association, and the Armed Forces Communication Electronics Association Marianas Chapter.
The owners of GPSI Guam are born and raised in Guam and retired military service members. As such, they support the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, the National Organization of Chamorro Veterans in America, the USO Annual Golf Tournament, Veterans Institute of Procurement, and other military or veteran causes.
GPSI certainly has plans for the future. It intend to utilize and leverage the use of Kina ‘ole’s Native Hawaiian status to obtain contracts internationally and in the U.S. mainland, leveraging our skills and talents in Guam and beyond.
What we do
Galaide Professional Services Inc. Guam offers a full range of business management services to assess your organization’s existing business processes and recommend a plan of action to improve efficiencies, your productivity and management.
Program and project management
GPSI Guam offers best-practices techniques in program and project management. We can assist your organization’s strategic program and project goals and objectives by aligning your Mission and Vision statements with your organizational capacity, planning, estimating, customer requirements, quality assurance, and risk management to maximize the probability of delivering your projects on-time and within budget.
GPSI Guam brings Project Management Institute standards and guidelines to our clients.
Administrative services and management
GPSI offers a broad range of services that allow organizations to operate efficiently. If you feel overwhelmed with a heavy administrative load, we can assist you with the following capabilities:
- Contract management
- Quality control management
- Office management
- Executive assistance
- Business management
- Business development
- Proposal development
- Requirements gathering
Technical services
Technical services management is one of our core competencies. Collectively, our executive managers have more than 60 years of experience in IT and telecommunications management with the U.S. military, federal and local governments, and private industry.
www.gpsiguam.com contains details of the potential of each of these business management services to assist your business.
Meet the Team
Albert T. “Al” Yanger
Frankie P. Dumanal
Charles E. “Chuck” Rios
“The jobs GPSI Guam creates for the island and the
contributions made to our economy brings great
professional and personal joy to me.”
Frankie P. Dumanal
Executive vice president, GPSI
Craig C. Camacho
John A. A. Mafnas
“I function as the conduit between our government
Arminda D. Flores-Tuazon
LizaMarie L. Camacho
“I like to think of myself as the heart of company. I not only
Elena L. De Ramos
