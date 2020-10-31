About us – Galaide Professional Services Inc.

Albert Taitano Yanger and Frankie Perez Dumanal began GPSI Guam on Dec. 22, 2010, founding the company in Hagåtña.

Within less than six months of incorporating, on June 3, 2011 GPSI Guam was awarded a $7.7 million Guam MACC Builders steel procurement contract for Naval Base Guam’s Tango and Uniform Wharfs.

The successful completion of this contract gave GPSI Guam exposure and the certainty with local federal contracting officers that GPSI Guam was a small business they could rely on. It also gave GPSI Guam the confidence of working in the federal and military arena as a private enterprise.

GPSI Guam started out with two employees: the principal owners, Al Yanger and Frank Dumanal, in a small office at the GCIC building.

Shortly after, Chuck Rios became a minority owner and the three managed the office for about four years. In 2015, GPSI Guam moved into an office on West O’Brien Drive and gradually hired the essential staff needed to run a growing small business.

The team now consists of a business operations manager, a contracts manager, a finance manager and an office manager.

To date, GPSI Guam has a total of 23 employees and continues to grow every year.

GPSI Guam has grown primarily by obtaining Small Business Set-Aside designations from the Small Business Administration.

GPSI Guam started as a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business and pursued federal contracts with that designation. Then in September 2012, its Historically Underutilized Business Zone application was approved by the SBA.

The government limits competition for certain contracts to businesses in historically underutilized business zones. It also considers those businesses in full and open competition. Joining the HUBZone program makes your business eligible to compete for the program’s set-aside contracts. HUBZone-certified businesses also get a 10% price evaluation preference in full and open contract competitions.

In July 2017, the SBA approved GPSI Guam Disadvantaged businesses application in the 8(a) program.

Obtaining this certification allows 8(a) businesses to compete for set-aside and sole-source contracts in the program, to get a Business Opportunity Specialist to help navigate federal contracting, and to form joint ventures with established businesses through the SBA’s mentor-protégé program. Finally, in July 2019, GPSI Guam became a part of the Kina ‘ole Foundation, a Native Hawaiian Organization with native 8(a) status and the capacity for $100 million sole source non-protestable contracts.

GPSI Guam gives its time and resources willingly to the community.

The company is an active member of the Guam Chamber of Commerce, Guam Contractors Association, the Society of Human Resource Management, the Guam Procurement Technical Assistance Center, the Small Business Development Center, the Guam U.S. Air Force Veterans Association, and the Armed Forces Communication Electronics Association Marianas Chapter.

The owners of GPSI Guam are born and raised in Guam and retired military service members. As such, they support the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, the National Organization of Chamorro Veterans in America, the USO Annual Golf Tournament, Veterans Institute of Procurement, and other military or veteran causes.

GPSI certainly has plans for the future. It intend to utilize and leverage the use of Kina ‘ole’s Native Hawaiian status to obtain contracts internationally and in the U.S. mainland, leveraging our skills and talents in Guam and beyond.

What we do

Galaide Professional Services Inc. Guam offers a full range of business management services to assess your organization’s existing business processes and recommend a plan of action to improve efficiencies, your productivity and management.

Program and project management

GPSI Guam offers best-practices techniques in program and project management. We can assist your organization’s strategic program and project goals and objectives by aligning your Mission and Vision statements with your organizational capacity, planning, estimating, customer requirements, quality assurance, and risk management to maximize the probability of delivering your projects on-time and within budget.

GPSI Guam brings Project Management Institute standards and guidelines to our clients.

Administrative services and management

GPSI offers a broad range of services that allow organizations to operate efficiently. If you feel overwhelmed with a heavy administrative load, we can assist you with the following capabilities:

Contract management

Quality control management

Office management

Executive assistance

Business management

Business development

Proposal development

Requirements gathering

Technical services

Technical services management is one of our core competencies. Collectively, our executive managers have more than 60 years of experience in IT and telecommunications management with the U.S. military, federal and local governments, and private industry.

www.gpsiguam.com contains details of the potential of each of these business management services to assist your business.

Meet the Team

Albert T. “Al” Yanger

President

Years with GPSI Guam: 10 “I am the “face” of GPSI Guam. I

provide leadership for the entire company,

work with the corporate board to

establish the budget, short and long-term

goals and objectives for the company, and

“grow” the company.

“I love my job because I helped to

create GPSI Guam! As an entrepreneur, it

is a special feeling to know that I chose to

build this company, I took risks that most

people will never take, and —inspired by

the entrepreneurs that came before us

— I realized the potential to improve my

community, my family, and myself.” Frankie P. Dumanal

Executive vice president

Years with GPSI Guam: 10 “As co-founder and executive vice

president of GPSI Guam, my main role

is making major corporate decisions,

and managing the overall operations and

resources of GPSI Guam.

“The jobs GPSI Guam creates for the

island and the contributions made to our

economy brings great professional and

personal joy to me.” Charles E. “Chuck” Rios

IT director

Years w/ GPSI Guam: 10 “I create our IT and

telecommunications, our network

security, information security and

cybersecurity policies — and provide

enforcement for these policies. I provide

IT solutions that support GPSI Guam’s

business model.

“As the third cog in the wheel of

GPSI Guam, I place this company above

most of the things in my life. But most

importantly, I love our support staff,

because they put their hearts and souls

into the business every day of the week.

Without them, our business would not be

where it is today.”

Craig C. Camacho

Business operations manager

Years with GPSI Guam: 6 “I manage the day-to-day operations of GPSI, as well as

provide guidance and assistance to the other managers in the

company.

I love what I do because it allows me to use the knowledge,

experience, and education I have obtained over the years to

help the company continue to grow.” John A. A. Mafnas

Contracts manager

Years with GPSI Guam: 3 “I function as the conduit between our government

customers and GPSI Guam. I help ensure compliance and that

deliverables for each contract are met or exceeded.

“I really enjoy the multiple contracts I manage and taking

on the multiple challenges specific to each contract, plus seeing

them resolve into a positive outcome for our customer.” Arminda D. Flores-Tuazon

Finance manager

Years with GPSI Guam: 2 “As finance manager of GPSI Guam, I oversee the day-today

financial matters, as well as perform risk and quantitative

analyses to evaluate financial reports, models, and forecasting.

I always aim to find innovative solutions to corporate finance

challenges, as well as manage the financial aspect of federal

contracts.

“The exciting bandwidth of “getting smart” on myriad

aspects of contracting and the collaborative environment is what

makes my job at GPSI special.”