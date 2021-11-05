If you were not in your chosen profession, what would be your dream job and why?

Kim A. Young

President and founder

Security Title Inc

“A travel writer visiting exotic locations. Or maybe a breakfast cook at a Bed and Breakfast. I like working on scone recipes!”

Sandra McKeever

CEO and president

Asia Pacific Financial Management Group

“A wholistic health/nutrition counselor — there is a desperate need of education in this area. This type of service can dramatically change people’s lives, reversing many unhealthy lifestyles and chronic diseases.”

Wendi J. Herring

President

Atkins Kroll

“I just returned from a trip to Germany where I got to drive on a racetrack, and I was joking and said, ‘I think I’m going to resign and become a race car driver.’ Driving those cars on the racetrack was an incredible rush.”

Darlene M. Sanchez

Project coordinator,

Guam Unique Merchandise & Art

“My dream job would be to be a CHamoru teacher. I think that CHamoru teachers are somewhat the unsung heroes of our island’s education system. Also, you can find a math teacher anywhere in the world, but you can only find CHamoru teachers in the Mariana Islands.”

Monica O. Guzman

CEO and managing director

Galaide Group LLC

“My dream job would be on a National Geographic documentary team. Traveling to remote places in the world telling the story of the people, culture, place and time … a snapshot of humankind. I have always been intrigued with the history and cultures of our world, the vast differences and the many similarities. Being on a NatGeo team would expose me to that which makes us unique. This would be the dream job for me — to be face-to-face with the people of the world in their own environments.”

