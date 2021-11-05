Around Town – Nov/Dec 2021

Joe M. Arnett, advisor for Deloitte & Touche LLP; David J. John, chairman of ASC Trust LLC; and Maureen N. Maratita, publisher of Glimpses Media; visited with companies in the Deloitte & Touche ASC Trust list of Top Companies in Micronesia, featured in the November-December 2020 issue of Guam Business Magazine, to present recognitions.

Hits: 25