Around Town – Nov/Dec 2020

Kenneth Lujan, branch manager for the U.S. Small Business Administration and
Frederick Granillo, director of the Pacific Islands Small Business Development Center; presented 2020 SBA awards the week of Oct. 5.
It is the 30th anniversary of the Small Business awards program and the 25th anniversary of the University of Guam Pacific Islands Small Business Development Center Network. The virtual National Small Business Week event, rescheduled from May due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held
Sept. 22 to 24.
The 2020 presentations were held at each of the awardee’s properties.
Photos by Justin Green
(From left) Christopher Biolchino, vice president of operations, Jesse Rosario; vice presdent of sales and marketing both of Graphic Center Inc., Small Business Person of the Year, together with Susan Biolchino (not shown); and Lujan
(From left) Granillo, Joaquin P.L.G. Cook, president and CEO, Bank of Guam, Financial Services Champion; and Lujan
(From left) Mirko Agostini; executive chef; Ilmo Kwon, executive assistant manager for Food and Beverage; Tran Thang, finance director; Sophia Chu; general manager and Minority Small Business Champion; Madelaine Cosico; director of sales and marketing, and Claire Garcia; director of human resources, all of Hyatt Regency Guam
(From left) Granillo, Mary A.Y. Okada, president of Guam Community College and Women in Business Champion; and David Okada, husband of Mary.
Phillip T. Mendiola-Long Phoenix Award for Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery by a Volunteer
Tonnie Guzman, owner/chef, Z’s Green Canteen Home-based Business Champion of the Year