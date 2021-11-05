2021 Top Companies in Micronesia

1 1 Mobil Oil Guam Inc.

Jimmy T. Chau Hau, president; Leo Manlapaz, secretary; Juliet Milan, secretary $320.10 $534.63 62 73 Mobil Oil Guam Inc. 1950; Mobil Oil Micronesia Inc. 1966; Mobil Oil Mariana Islands Inc. 1985 ExxonMobil Corp. Mobil Oil Guam Inc., Mobil Oil Mariana Islands Inc. and Mobil Oil Micronesia Inc. do business in Guam, the NMI and the Marshall Islands and supply fuel to Palau and the FSM. The company operates 20 stations in Guam, 11 in Saipan, two in Rota, one in Tinian and six in Majuro. Mobil affiliates serve retail, industrial, wholesale, aviation, marine and government customers. Headquarters: Mobil Oil Guam Inc. – Hagåtña; Mobil Oil Micronesia Inc. – Majuro, Marshall Islands; Mobil Oil Mariana Islands Inc. – Saipan.

2 7 Core Tech International Corp.

Ho S. Eun, chairman; Conchita D. Bathan, CEO; Johann Cruz, CFO; Young H. Ahn, president; Edwin K.W. Ching, VP; Jong Won, VP; Seung Kim, VP; Dean Huntsman, general manager; Richard Tantamco, general manager $291.05 $135.27 1763 1284 1991 Core Tech International Corp. is a general contractor and developer. Its affiliates manage roughly 4.8 million square feet of commercial and residential properties in different locations on Guam. There are over 2,000 apartment residential units and 407 hotel rooms. Affiliates: Core Tech Development LLC.

3 4 Black Construction Corp.

Ronald N. Tutor, president; Leonard K. Kaae, senior VP, general manager; Mark J. Mamczarz, VP of finance, secretary, treasurer; John M. McSweeney, VP of estimating and business development; Donald J. McCann, VP of operations $267.00 $170.04 1,217 1056 1958 Black Construction Corp. is a general contractor serving Guam, the NMI, the FSM and the Philippines. The company executes projects encompassing civil, mechanical, electrical, structural, architectural and multi-disciplined engineering and management. Black Construction, Black Micro Corp. and E.E. Black Ltd. are owned by Tutor Perini Corp. Headquarters: Harmon. Affiliate: E.E. Black Ltd. of the Philippines, Black Micro Corp. of the NMI and FSM and E.E. Black Ltd. of the Philippines.

4 3 PMC Investments Inc.

Edward J. B. Calvo, president; Fabian C. Garces, vice president;

Edward G. Calvo, secretary; Clarice Mariano, treasurer;

Directors: Dolores C. Garces, Katherine R. Calvo, Paul A. Calvo, Barbara Damron, Marie C. Benito, Reyna Calvo, and Clare Calvo $210.43 $180.60 815 874 2009 PMC Investments, Inc. is the parent company of Payless Markets, Inc. Payless Logistics Inc. and PMC Real Estate. Payless Markets Inc. consists of eight grocery stores, a wholesale distribution center, which does business as PDC Wholesale, and five pharmacies, which do business as SuperDrug. Payless Logistics Inc. is a produce and specialty food wholesaler, located in California, which supplies to retailers, wholesalers and institutions in Guam and the Pacific region. PMC Real Estate consists of residential and commercial properties. Headquarters: Hagåtña

5 2 Triple J Enterprises Inc.

Robert H. Jones, chairman, CEO; Jeffrey B. Jones, president, COO; R. Dan Murrell, SVP; Jay B. Jones, SVP; Michael S. Sablan, VP; Christopher Duenas, CFO; Edgar Aguilar, director of tax; Kristine R. Lujan, VP, director of marketing $143.00 $203.30 806 820 1984 Triple J Enterprises Inc. businesses include auto sales, auto parts and service, car rentals, food wholesale and retail, real estate, property development and restaurant management. Headquarters: Tamuning. Branches: Saipan; Palau; Majuro and Ebeye, Marshall Islands; California; North Carolina; Shanghai; Hakuba, Japan. Subsidiaries: Triple J Motors; Triple J Auto Distributors Inc.; Triple J Saipan Inc.; Triple J Commercial Tire Center; Triple J Rentals (Guam) Inc. and Triple J Rentals (Micronesia) Inc. (licensees of Hertz Rent A Car in Guam, Saipan and Palau); Triple J Five Star Wholesale Foods Guam and Saipan; Triple J Marshalls Inc.; Neco Plaza Corp., Palau; Triple J Restaurant Group Inc. (Red Lobster and Outback Steakhouse in Guam, Tony Roma’s and Capricciosa in Saipan and Truong’s Vietnamese Restaurant in Guam and Saipan); Triple J Real Estate; Sandy Beach Homes; Saddle Acres; Apricot Pension; Saipan Surfrider LLC; Saipan Surf Club; Saipan Comfort Homes LLC; Mighal International Inc., dba Triple J Merchant Services; One Stop Travel Inc.; Majuro Marine Inc.; Marianas EB-5 Regional Center LLC; Pacific Basin Payless LLC; Saipan Shrimp LLC, dba Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.; Great Harvest Bakery; Saipan Surfrider Resort and Hotel.

6 8 Bank of Guam

William D. Leon Guerrero, chairman; Joaquin P.L.G. Cook, president, CEO; Maria Eugenia Leon Guerrero,EVP, COO $119.92 $133.44 592 586 1972 The Bank of Guam is a Guam-chartered bank that operates 17 branches across Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands and Palau, along with TASI Bank, a division of Bank of Guam in San Francisco, Calif. Headquarters: Hagåtña. Subsidiaries: BankGuam Insurance and BankGuam Investment Services Inc.

7 6 DZSP 21 LLC

Charles B. Hazzard III, project director; Robert W. Jackson II, deputy project director, operations manager; Shiela R. Concepcion, business director; Mark W. Lopez, public works director/utilities manager $119.00 $140.93 497 1012 2005 DZSP 21 LLC is a limited liability company specifically formed to perform the Base Operating Support Services contract for Joint Region Marianas facilities on Guam. Headquarters: Naval Base Guam. Satellite offices: Piti, Naval Magazine, Naval Hospital base, Naval Computer & Telecommunications Station and Andersen Air Force Base.

8 5 Atkins Kroll Inc.

Wendi J. Herring, president $112.77 $149.45 242 306 1914 Parent company: Inchcape plc. Atkins Kroll Inc. Guam and its sister company, Atkins Kroll (Saipan) Inc., located in San Jose, Saipan, are distributors and retailers of Toyota, Lexus, BMW and Chevrolet vehicles providing motoring services, parts and rental operations. Headquarters: Tamuning, Guam, and San Jose, Saipan.

9 9 GTA Teleguam

Roland Certeza, president, CEO; Andrew M. Gayle, COO; Joseph Shinohara, CFO; David R. Chase, chief technical officer; George Hill, EVP of strategy and IT; Daniel J. Tydingco, EVP of legal, regulatory and external affairs; Jon Nathan Denight, VP of marketing; Stacy Elarmo, head, people operations $103.30 $109.47 474 441 1950 GTA Teleguam operates wireless and wireline voice and data networks for residential, business, government, communities, and individuals in Guam and internationally. Headquarters: Tamuning and Tumon. Retail locations: Camacho Landmark Center, Micronesia Mall, Naval Exchange, Andersen Air Force Base Exchange.

10 14 Ambros Inc.

Frank S.N. Shimizu, president, CEO; Joseph S.N. Shimizu, VP, CFO; Paul S.N. Shimizu, corporate secretary; Thomas G. Shimizu, general manager $70.51 $63.86 156 165 1949 Ambros. Inc. is a distributor of Anheuser-Busch InBev products; Kirin Beers; Kimberly Clark, Wente, Ironstone and other wines; and other beverage, tobacco, food and health products. Headquarters: Tamuning. Branches: Marianas Distributors Inc. (Saipan), Shimbros International Inc. (Palau) and South Pacific Distributors Inc. (American Samoa).

11 11 J.C. Tenorio Enterprises Inc.

Board of directors: Annie T. Sablan, Clarence T. Tenorio, Frances T. Demapan, Patricia T. Palacios, Priscilla T. Tenorio, and Norman T. Tenorio $66.50 $70.71 325 325 1949 J.C. Tenorio Enterprises Inc. is comprised of wholesale and retail stores, real property rentals, bakeries and snack bars. Companies: Joeten Motor Co. Inc.; Ace Hardware (CNMI) Inc.; Marianas Management Corp.; Construction & Material Supply Inc.; Joeten Development Inc.; Athlete’s Foot Saipan Inc.; All Star Sporting Goods Inc.; and Chalan Kanoa Beach Hotel Corp. Headquarters: Susepe.

12 22 Monster Auto Corp.

Derrick Muna Quinata, president, CEO; Donna Muna Quinata, SVP; Dean Mueller, VP; Arnel Esturas, financial controller; Fred Cardinas, director of service; Stephanie Flores, director of compliance & human resources; Robert Gopez, director of parts $59.40 $31.73 85 81 2008 Monster Auto Corp dba Guam Auto Spot is a full-service automobile dealership offering new Buick, GMC, and Mitsubishi vehicles while offering the largest pre-owned vehicle selection on the island. Headquarters: Hagåtña.

13 12 Jones & Guerrero Co. Inc.

Elaine C. Jones, president, chairwoman; Ramona Lea Jones, CEO; Noli C. Cadag, EVP; John Thomas Brown, VP, general counsel $58.00 $67.00 263 284 1946 Jones & Guerrero Co. Inc. is a mini-conglomerate involved in retail, wholesale, construction, rental properties, hotels, real estate development and sales. Headquarters: Hagåtña. Divisions, subsidiaries and affiliates are located in Hagåtña and Maite, Guam, in Saipan and in Puerto Rico and include J&G Construction, J&G Rental Properties (Guam and Saipan), Micronesian Brokers Inc. (Guam and Saipan), Town House Department Stores Inc., Town House Furniture & Appliance Store, J&G Distributors & Wholesalers, Island Business Systems & Supplies (Guam and Saipan), Town House Inc. (Saipan), Marianas Fast Foods Inc. (Saipan), Aquarius Inc. (Saipan), Marianas Computer Technology Inc. (Guam and Saipan), Advanced Computer Technology Inc. (Guam and Saipan), MBI PR (Puerto Rico), ECJ Enterprises Inc., ECJ Aloha Investments Inc., ECJ NoCal Investments Inc., ECJ Magnolia Investments Inc. and ECJ Tarheel Investments Inc.

14 13 First Hawaiian Bank

Robert S. Harrison, chairman, president and CEO; Neill Char, EVP of retail banking group; Edward G. Untalan, EVP, Guam and CNMI region manager and Maite banking center manager; Maria T. Calvo, VP and Dededo branch manager; Jose A. Garcia, VP and Tamuning branch manager; Juan S.N. Lizama, VP and Gualo Rai branch manager; Vickie Izuka, AVP & Oleai branch manager; Narlin C. Manalo, VP and private banking officer; Kieron Ward, VP and commercial banking team leader; Irene S. Mafnas and Toru Awata, VPs of the Guam and NMI region office; Ricky H. Perez, AVP and Guam dealer center manager; Francine Cruz, AVP and Maite sales manager $56.69 $65.15 121 122 1858 First Hawaiian Bank is a full-service financial institution offering both personal and business banking services which include: checking/savings, credit and debit cards, merchant services, online banking, mobile banking, as well as insurance, wealth management, and retirement planning services. The bank has been doing business in Micronesia since 1970 with three branches on Guam and two on Saipan

15 Vital FSM Petroleum Corp. Jared C. Morris, CEO; Johnny Adolph, CFO; Savenaca W. Tamani, operations and logistics manager; R. Francis Sharma, productions and quality manager $56.29 $74.28 162 155 2008 The Federated States of Micronesia Petroleum Corp. was established as an independent corporation by FSM national law in 2008. The company owns or operates five international airport refueling operations and five international seaport and bunkering facilities and also supplies inland commercial and reseller operations. In February 2012, Vital Energy Inc. was established as a wholly owned subsidiary. In 2014, the Coconut Industry Development Unit was established. Together, these are the Vital Group of Companies.

16 15 South Pacific Petroleum Corp.

Joon Hee Hahn, president; Douglas Dean, CEO $51.66 $62.09 220 195 2000 South Pacific Petroleum Corp. is a local company and operates its gasoline stations and convenience stores throughout Guam under the 76 and Circle K brands, respectively. Also, it supplies LPG in Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the Republic of Palau and the Federated States of Micronesia. Headquarters: Tamuning, Guam Branches: None

17 17 Smithbridge Guam Inc.

Albert J. Smith, president; Graeme Ridley, VP of construction; Simon Ridley, mechanical contracts manager; Dan Blank, cranes and trucking manager; Russ Prokos, materials manager; Tony Billinton, workshop and fleet manager $45.87 $47.86 315 280 1992 Smithbridge Guam Inc. offers a diverse range of construction services from civil & marine construction, mechanical & fabrication, rock mining & quarry products, ready mix concrete, asphalt paving, and crane & heavy equipment rental. Headquarters: Yigo, Guam

18 19 GFS Group

Lucy M. Alcorn, CEO; David A. Alcorn, president; Clifford Guzman, VP of technical operations; Derek Alcorn, VP of restaurant operations; Nick Alcorn, VP of quality assurance; Neil Glass, VP of quality control; Jay Mariano, controller $34.46 $40.20 950 620 2003 GFS owns and operates commercial restaurants and Federal contracts, Kings restaurants, Ruby Tuesday, Chucky E Cheese formally, Popeyes, Del taco, Domino’s on U.S. Naval Base Guam, contracts with Naval Hospital and GMC hospital, DODEA Food and facility support, GDOE Subcontractor Sodexo. Headquarters: Tamuning. Sattelite: Marshall Islands, Saipan and the Federated States of Micronesia

19 21 Bank of Hawaii

Peter S. Ho, chairman, president, CEO; James C. Polk, vice chair, chief commercial officer; Dana S. Takushi, SEVP for consumer banking group; Mark H. Tokito, SVP for west pacific commercial banking; Erlinda Alegre, SVP for west pacific branch market management; Jon F. Bargfrede, SVP for west pacific consumer lending $33.70 $33.85 98 91 1897 Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a regional financial services company serving businesses, consumers and governments in Hawaii and the West Pacific. Bank of Hawaii has been doing business in Micronesia since 1961. Branches: 2 in Guam, 1 in Saipan and 1 in Palau.

20 20 Pacific International Inc.

Joseph “Jerry” Kramer, president, CEO; Kenneth Kramer, treasurer, COO; Joey delos Santos, CFO, controller; Lorraine Kramer, VP, corporate secretary $29.19 $35.92 629 527 1976 Pacific International Inc. is a multi-disciplined construction company. Other businesses include real estate management and development, travel and leisure, insurance, rental cars, wholesale distribution and fuel stations, tug and barge, marine, fisheries dock and net repair. Companies: Diamond K Wholesale, Nimitz Towers and Waffle Crete International. Headquarters: Marshall Islands, Guam, Saipan and FSM.

21 16 Hilton Guam Resort & Spa

Hiroki Sugie, general manager $27.85 $48.50 445 480 1972 Premier Ken Guam LLP, which does business as the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa, is a three-building, 32-acre hotel property comprised of 646 guest rooms and suites, six restaurant and bar facilities, a wellness/fitness center, a wedding chapel, a water park and a spa. Location: Tumon.

22 18 Pacific Rim Constructors Inc.

Keith J. Stewart, president; Kathleen David, Guam operations manager, Richard Surynt, Northern Mariana Islands operations manager $27.32 $33.96 215 233 2013 The Pacific Rim Group of Companies offers general construction and real estate development services throughout the Pacific Rim. The company comprises Pacific Rim Land Development Inc., which does privately funded projects; Pacific Rim Constructors Inc., which does federally funded projects; Pacific Rim Land Development LLC, which does business as Pacific Rim Constructors in Saipan; and Pacific Rim Constructors Inc. in Hawaii. Headquaters: Dededo.

23 26 Pacific Data Systems Inc.

Robert J. Maloney, chairman, CEO; John Day, president, COO $23.02 $9.29 72 68 1969 Pacific Data Systems is a locally owned IT and telecommunications company serving customers in Guam, Saipan, Hawaii and American Samoa. Headquarters: Guam. Branches: Saipan, Hawaii and California.

24 23 Coast360 Federal Credit Union

Gener Deliquina, CEO; Monica L. Pido, COO; Lerissa Malig, CFO; Catherine T. Champaco, chief lending officer; Jessica Atalig, chief compliance oﬃcer; Michael Duenas, chief informaon officer $22.17 $22.47 128 130 1962 Locally chartered in 1962, Coast360 Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative offering a full range of banking products and services for both personal and business needs. Headquarters: Maite. Member service centers: Tamuning and Dededo.

25 10 Pacific Islands Club Guam

Mistsuo Sato, president; Benjamin H. Ferguson, general manager $20.16 $83.29 535 736 1979 Guam and Guam Inc., which does business as Pacific Islands Club Guam, is Guam’s largest all inclusive beachfront resort. The property offers 777 guestrooms, 9 food and beverage outlets and a waterpark.

26 25 GHD Inc.

Paul K. Baron, principal; Aaron Sutton, Guam office manager and civil engineer $9.78 $10.33 30 26 2006 GHD is a professional services company operating in the global markets of water, energy and resources, environment, property and buildings, and transportation. GHD provides engineering, architecture, environmental and construction services to private and public sector clients. GHD operates in Asia, Australia, Europe, North and South America and the Pacific region. Headquarters: Irvine, Calif. Regional branches: Guam and Saipan.

27 24 ANZ Guam Inc.

Clarke Schaumann, CEO of ANZ Guam, Inc., regional country head of ANZ American Territories $9.67 $14.10 55 55 1990 ANZ Guam Inc. is a locally chartered and FDIC insured bank. It is connected to a strong ANZ network throughout the Pacific, Australia, New Zealand and Asia, backed by resources of the ANZ Banking Group. ANZ offers a range of personal and business banking services including checking, savings and investment accounts, personal, auto, home and property loans, credit cards, business loans and lines of credits, merchant card services, trade and foreign exchange services and digital banking. Headquarters: Hagåtña. Branches: One in Guam and two in American Samoa.

28 27 Community First Credit Union

Gerard A. Cruz, CEO $8.50 $8.10 84 73 1962 Community First Federal Credit Union is a financial institution federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration that provides members with financial solutions at competitive rates, with convenient and personal service based on excellence and integrity. Headquarters: Tamuning. Branches: Hagåtña, Dededo and Mangilao

29 28 AM Insurance

Annmarie T. Muna, president, general manager; Rodney J. Rankin, VP $4.02 $3.39 18 19 1994 AM Insurance Inc. is an insurance broker specializing in providing brokerage services to individuals, businesses, government entities, as well as religious and non-profit organizations. AM Insurance is an independent broker that has access to several local and international insurance carriers, making available a multitude of diversified markets to customers. Headquarters: Agana.