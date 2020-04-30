What is your biggest challenge and what is your biggest successful strategy?

Keith J. Stewart

President

Pacific Rim group of companies

“Our company has grown since we started seven years ago because we build challenging projects. Most of our projects offer unique challenges and opportunities that our team has proven they can consistently overcome. We are currently building sizable projects on three different islands right now, each with its own unique set of logistical, manpower and management challenges. Our biggest successful strategy is no matter the obstacle or challenge we have consistently developed ways to overcome, while we endeavor to provide an exceptional level of service. We have an exceptional management team that can think out of the box, has an unwavering commitment to succeed and great support from employees, clients, vendors, subcontractors, banks and the bonding company.”

Jeffrey Saavedra

Owner

Ignite Juice Bar

“Our main challenges in the beginning when we opened up was our juices availability. We would sell out around 10 a.m. With the support of my staff, we strategized with adding additional labor and extended production hours to produce more juices throughout the day. Working and listening to my team’s input made it a lot easier for us to move forward and improved every week.”

Gilda Espaldon

Owner

Essence Hair Artistry

“The biggest challenge would be how you always keep on top of recruiting and marketing for new clientele. Keeping on top of quality service; I try to create an environment that is beautiful, clean, has good energy. My motto is you’re only as good as your last service. Everything culminates into retaining a client.”

Lenny J. Fejeran

Vice president

Hot Concepts Inc.

Partner

Guahan Eats, which does business as Pika’s Café, Little Pika’s and Kådu

Managing partner

In the Kitchen Inc., which does business as Kitchen Lingo

“The biggest challenge as an owner is dealing with the fluctuating prices and charging what I need to charge. We opened up Kådu a year ago and it’s always been a take-out only restaurant. In the beginning, people didn’t really get it; now it makes more sense to them. That turned out to be the best decision I made.”