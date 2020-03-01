New to the community – Mar/Apr 2020

Lashes brings popular beauty products to Guam that were previously unavailable on-island. Brands include Fenty Beauty, Kylie Cosmetics and Anastasia Beverly Hills Cosmetics and Beauty. Staff also provides consultation on how best to use the products they sell.

Ignite Juice Bar offers cold-pressed juices, juice cleanse options, healthy smoothies and acai bowls. Cold-pressing juices involve the use of a hydraulic machine to press fruits and vegetables to retain higher nutrient quality. Ignite Juice Bar is the first juice bar on Guam to utilize this method.

Ding Tea is a Taiwan-based tea shop franchise with more than 1,000 locations in the U.S., Japan, China, Europe and Australia. Menu offerings include fruit tea, yakult (yogurt) drinks and coffee as well as light snacks, such as pastries and desserts.