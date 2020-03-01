New to the community – Mar/Apr 2020

Restaurants, shops and businesses recently opened in the region
|Jane Lashes
Opened: Dec. 29
Location: Agana Shopping Center
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily
Owner: Sarah Jane AntonioJane
Lashes brings popular beauty products to Guam that were previously unavailable on-island. Brands include Fenty Beauty, Kylie Cosmetics and Anastasia Beverly Hills Cosmetics and Beauty. Staff also provides consultation on how best to use the products they sell.
| Ignite Juice Bar
Opened: Jan. 6
Location: Sateena Mall, Dededo
Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Closed Sundays.
Owner: Jeffrey Saavedra
Ignite Juice Bar offers cold-pressed juices, juice cleanse options, healthy smoothies and acai bowls. Cold-pressing juices involve the use of a hydraulic machine to press fruits and vegetables to retain higher nutrient quality. Ignite Juice Bar is the first juice bar on Guam to utilize this method.
| Vida Local
Opened: Jan. 25
Location: Agana Shopping Center
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily
Owner: Dayanara Calma
Vida Local sells jewelry and accessories that represent Pacific Island culture in a contemporary fashion. Offerings include items produced by other local businesses, imported from other islands, and items made by Calma.
| Ding Tea
Opened: Feb. 15
Location: The former Shell gas station in Harmon
Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m, Sundays
Owner: Ron Silvestre
Ding Tea is a Taiwan-based tea shop franchise with more than 1,000 locations in the U.S., Japan, China, Europe and Australia. Menu offerings include fruit tea, yakult (yogurt) drinks and coffee as well as light snacks, such as pastries and desserts.
| Love Club/Lover Girl/Redo
Opened: Feb. 1
Location: Agana Shopping Center
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily
Owners: Dennis Clemente, Zane Matias and Michelle Dizon
Love Club, Lover Girl and Redo are three clothing businesses sharing the same space in the Agana Shopping Center; all three are lifestyle brands that focus on ecological and social consciousness. They aim to stock sustainably produced products and maintain transparency with their business practices and supply chain. Love Club’s branding emphasizes inclusiveness and rejection of conventional gender and sexuality labels, Lover Girl focuses on feminine clothing styles and accessories and Redo accepts used clothing which is then modified and restyled to be resold.