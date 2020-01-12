New to the community – Jan/Feb 2020

Restaurants, shops and businesses recently opened in the region
|Crab Daddy’s Seafood Buffet Restaurant
Opened: Nov. 19
Location: Hagåtña, across Marine Corps Drive from Meskla Chamoru Fusion Bistro
Hours: 12 pm to 10 pm daily
Owner: Paul Pak
Crab Daddy’s Seafood Buffet restaurant is a seafood boil restaurant that allows customers to
choose one pound of whatever seafood they want from the menu, which is then seasoned and
served in buckets. The restaurant seats about 100 people and has a nautical themed interior.
|Essence Hair Artistry
Opened at new location: Oct. 29
Location: Hagåtña, in the same building as Body Arts School of Dance
Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m, Tuesday to Saturday
Owner: Gilda E. Espaldon
Essence Hair Artistry is a beauty salon that offers haircuts, styling and coloring facials, massages,
waxing and eyebrow tattooing. Hair, beauty and skincare products are also available for
purchase. Makeup application services are scheduled to be available starting in March.
|Subway Guam Premier Outlets
Reopened: Dec. 17
Location: Guam Premier Outlets food court
Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily
General manager: Scott Frias
Subway relocated and reopened in the Guam Premier Outlets food court, moving from its old
location by the food court front entrance to its new, bigger location by the stairs. The decor has
been revamped to adopt the updated look and logo for the franchise.
|Pay-Less Supermarket Maite
Opened: Oct. 26
Location: Maite, on Route 8 next to Benson and the Guam National Olympic Committee building.
Hours: Open 24 hours
General manager: Michael Benito
Pay-Less Supermarkets relocated its flagship store from the Agana Shopping Center to its own
standalone building in Maite. The new store has 31,200 square-feet of retail space and includes
larger chilled meat, poultry and seafood sections, a dry aged beef case, a Super Drug pharmacy,
educational community kitchen facility, self-service bulk dried food dispensers, a prepared food
counter and an Infusion Coffee & Tea shop.
|First Commercial Bank
Opened: Dec. 10
Location: Tamuning, on Route 1 next to Docomo Pacific headquarters in the former Mark’s
Sporting Goods building.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday to Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays
General manager: Andrew Fu
First Commercial Bank is a Taiwan-based bank that first opened its Guam branch in 1977. Previously
located in Hagåtña, First Commercial Bank opened its new location in December, occupying
the first and second floor of the former Mark’s Sporting Goods building for a total of 6,200
square feet. First Commercial Bank offers a range of financial services to meet the needs of
overseas Taiwanese enterprises, including corporate and individual commercial finance, deposit
and wire transfer.
|Coffee Slut Tumon
Opened: Nov. 3
Location: Tumon, in the Grand Plaza Hotel next to Meskla Chamorro Fusion
Bistro
Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily
Owners: Kyle Aguon and Justin Benavente
Popular locally owned coffee shop Coffee Slut has brought its signature
cold brewed and nitro brewed coffee to Tumon, where it opened a second
location. Coffee Slut also serves coffee drinks such as lattes and cappuccinos
as well as various teas and sandwiches. Whole roasted beans, and
Coffee Slut-branded clothing and accessories are also available for retail.