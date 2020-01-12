New to the community – Jan/Feb 2020

Crab Daddy’s Seafood Buffet Restaurant

Opened: Nov. 19

Location: Hagåtña, across Marine Corps Drive from Meskla Chamoru Fusion Bistro

Hours: 12 pm to 10 pm daily

Owner: Paul Pak

Crab Daddy’s Seafood Buffet restaurant is a seafood boil restaurant that allows customers to

choose one pound of whatever seafood they want from the menu, which is then seasoned and

served in buckets. The restaurant seats about 100 people and has a nautical themed interior.

Essence Hair Artistry

Opened at new location: Oct. 29

Location: Hagåtña, in the same building as Body Arts School of Dance

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m, Tuesday to Saturday

Owner: Gilda E. Espaldon

Essence Hair Artistry is a beauty salon that offers haircuts, styling and coloring facials, massages,

waxing and eyebrow tattooing. Hair, beauty and skincare products are also available for

purchase. Makeup application services are scheduled to be available starting in March.

Subway Guam Premier Outlets

Reopened: Dec. 17

Location: Guam Premier Outlets food court

Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

General manager: Scott Frias

Subway relocated and reopened in the Guam Premier Outlets food court, moving from its old

location by the food court front entrance to its new, bigger location by the stairs. The decor has

been revamped to adopt the updated look and logo for the franchise.

Pay-Less Supermarket Maite

Opened: Oct. 26

Location: Maite, on Route 8 next to Benson and the Guam National Olympic Committee building.

Hours: Open 24 hours

General manager: Michael Benito

Pay-Less Supermarkets relocated its flagship store from the Agana Shopping Center to its own

standalone building in Maite. The new store has 31,200 square-feet of retail space and includes

larger chilled meat, poultry and seafood sections, a dry aged beef case, a Super Drug pharmacy,

educational community kitchen facility, self-service bulk dried food dispensers, a prepared food

counter and an Infusion Coffee & Tea shop.

First Commercial Bank

Opened: Dec. 10

Location: Tamuning, on Route 1 next to Docomo Pacific headquarters in the former Mark’s

Sporting Goods building.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday to Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays

General manager: Andrew Fu

First Commercial Bank is a Taiwan-based bank that first opened its Guam branch in 1977. Previously

located in Hagåtña, First Commercial Bank opened its new location in December, occupying

the first and second floor of the former Mark’s Sporting Goods building for a total of 6,200

square feet. First Commercial Bank offers a range of financial services to meet the needs of

overseas Taiwanese enterprises, including corporate and individual commercial finance, deposit

and wire transfer.