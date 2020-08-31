Making Moves

Promotions and career moves by the people you know — and those you should

Stephen A. Brock has been promoted to senior vice president and Private Banking Division manager of First Hawaiian Bank in Hawaii. He was previously vice president and Private Banking Program and Segment manager. Brock has been with FHB for seven years.

Prior banking appointments with Bank of Hawaii took him to Palau as country manager, Saipan as vice president and district manager and Guam as senior vice president and manager of Bank of Hawaii’s West Pacific Corporate Banking Group.

Brock holds a 1992 bachelor’s of business administration from the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas. He is a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School in Bellevue, Wash. and holds the qualification of chartered retirement planning counselor of the College for Financial Planning.

Brig. General Jeremy T. Sloane has taken command of the 36th Wing at Andersen Air Force Base. He formerly served as the commandant of the Air War College at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Ala. The college is a part of the U.S. Air Force’s Air University and emphasizes the employment of air, space, and cyberspace in joint operations.

Sloane holds a 1992 bachelor’s of science in engineering from the U.S. Air Force Academy and a 2003 master’s of science in aeronautics from the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

He earned his pilot wings at Columbus Air Force Base, Miss., in 1996 and completed the F-16 Initial Qualification Course at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., in 1997. He has held a variety of assignments and has a variety of other qualifications as well as a variety of decorations.

Capt. Timothy C. Liberatore has taken command of Naval Facilities Engineering Marianas in Guam. He was formerly deputy director, fleet civil engineer for the U.S. Pacific Fleet in Hawaii.

Liberatore holds a 1992 bachelor’s of science in aerospace engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy, a master’s of engineering from the University of California in Berkeley, and completed the executive program in strategy and organization at Stanford University School of Business in 2014. Liberatore has various diving certifications.

Joseph W. Duenas has joined SSFM International as its Pacific area manager.

He is a former general manager for Guam of Johnson Controls.

Duenas was also formerly chief of staff to former Lt. Gov. Ray S, Tenorio, and variously director of the Guam Department of Public Works, general manager of the Port Authority of Guam, general manager of the Port Authority of Guam and Guam State Historic Preservation Officer.

He has also served as president of the Lutheran Church of Guam and as Guam vice president for the International Federation of Body Builders.

Duenas holds a 1994 bachelor’s of arts from the University of Guam.

Alexandra Leon Guerrero has earned the Accredited Wealth Management Advisor designation.

She is the vice president/managing investment advisor with BG Investment Services Inc., a subsidiary of BankGuam Holding Co. Leon Guerrero was previously with Merrill Lynch (Guam) as assistant vice president/financial advisor, and special projects manager with ASC Trust LLC as special projects manager.

She holds a 2005 bachelor’s of business administration from the University of Guam. Leon Guerrero also holds a FINRA Series 66 license as a registered investment advisor for Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and California, is a chartered retirement planning counselor from the College for Financial Planning and an accredited investment fiduciary of the Center for Fiduciary Studies fi360.