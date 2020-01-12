In The Spotlight – Jan/Feb 2020

Awards, media coverage and recognition for local businesses making names for themselves in the region and beyond

Former Guam resident named on top financial advisors list

David Flores Wilson was named on Investopedia’s 100 Top Financial Advisors of 2019 list. Flores is a former Guam resident and currently a senior wealth manager at Watts Capital Partners in New York, New York.

Wilson has more than 20 years of experience in financial services; he is also the founder and editor of Planning to Wealth, a website that is a resource for financial topics and life planning considerations.

The list celebrates financial advisors making significant contributions to conversations about financial literacy, investing strategies and more.

UOG hosts alumni awards ceremony

The University of Guam hosted its 2019 UOG Distinguished Alumni Awards ceremony on Nov. 23. Award winners were announced at the event and received legislative certificates. Six award winners were recognized: Dr. Philip Dauterman, acting chief medical examiner of Guam; Jillette Leon Guerrero, president, Guamology Inc.; Paul Claors, head coach and co-owner, Custom Fitness LLC; Roland Certeza, CEO, GTA Teleguam; and Atilana Rambayon, retired educator.

Nominees’ applications were rated in various categories, such as professional accomplishments in their respective field, creative contributions to the arts and more.

Nanbo launches hybrid vehicle insurance promotion

Nanbo Insurance Underwriters launched one of its Go Green initiatives on Nov. 6 to reward customers for making sustainable lifestyle choices. Nanbo’s Go Green Hybrid campaign provides a voucher of up to $350 that can be applied to energy bills for customers who insure their electric hybrid vehicles with the company.

The promotion is available to Guam residents 21 years- old and older with a valid traffic clearance report, as well as qualifying full, mild or plug-in hybrid vehicles that are less than 10 years old and have a minimum insurance value of $5,000. There is a limit of one hybrid vehicle reward per customer, as well as applicable terms and conditions.

AK launches car art contest in Guam, NMI

Atkins Kroll Inc. launched its 2020 Toyota Dream Car Art Contest for Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands. The contest is open for youth from 5 years old to 15 years old to participate; the deadline is Feb. 28, 2020. Participants must submit their entries — a drawing of their dream car — to Atkins Kroll in Tamuning, Guam or San Jose, Saipan. Digital art mediums are not allowed, and the artwork must be hand-drawn on an 11-inch by 17-inch sheet of paper that does not exceed a thickness of 5 millimeters. Standard drawing mediums, such as crayons and markers, are allowed.

Guam athlete wins gold medals from USPA

Gerald Martinez, a 19-year-old powerlifting athlete, won two gold medals and the title of Best Lifter in the junior division at the U.S. Powerlifting Association’s 2019 Las Vegas Winter Open Men’s event on Dec. 7. Martinez received two medals for first place in the junior and open divisions of the competition. His lifts were the following: 440.9 pounds (squat), 253.5 pounds (bench) and 507.1 pounds (deadlift).

Martinez is a currently a sophomore student at the University of Guam, as well as a 2018 graduate of Father Dueñas Memorial School.

GFA wins award from Asian Football Confederation

The Guam Football Association won the Asian Football Confederation’s Association of the Year award for the aspiring category on Dec. 2 at the AFC Annual Awards 2019 in Hong Kong. GFA President Tino San Gil accepted the trophy from AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa at the event.

The GFA was chosen to receive the award based on its volume, consistency and quality of initiatives and events for the local football community this year. Some of the initiatives that were highlighted include its collaboration with Special Olympics Guam to present unified soccer to local athletes.

The AFC’s Association of the Year award has three categories: aspiring, developing and inspiring.

Guam court hosts FBI program

Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood and Judge Joaquin V.E. Manibusan Jr. hosted the FBI Citizens Academy program at the District Court of Guam on Nov. 5. The program is a total of six to eight weeks and gives an inside look of the FBI to business, religious, civic and community leaders. The program’s mission is to foster a greater understanding of federal law enforcement in the community through discussion and education.

Photos courtesy of the Marianas Visitors Authority

MVA wins two tourism awards in China

The Marianas Visitors Authority received two awards at the 2019 International Tourism Communication Awards in Bo’ao, China on Nov. 23. The two awards were Festival Event of the Year for the 2019 Saipan Marathon and Tourism Image of the Year for its new social media image, Mari and Ana. Mari and Ana are boy and girl characters dressed in Chamorro and Carolinian attire that were launched in the Chinese market for enhancing a brand impression, as well as promoting the indigenous cultures of the Northern Mariana Islands.

The Festival Event of the Year award is presented to tourism events held in domestic and outbound destinations with outstanding marketing results, while Tourism Image of the Year award is presented to iconic new public images — such as slogans and mascots — that are launched by tourism organizations.

The International Tourism Communication Awards recognize promotional results of cultural tourism, tourism activities and marketing-related activities.

Two Guam construction companies win GCA awards

Hawaiian Rock Products and Black Construction Corp. were recognized at the 2019 Guam Contractors Association’s Excellence in Construction Awards event on Nov. 16.

Hawaiian Rock won the Contractor of the Year award for its overall achievements in safety, workforce development and more.

Black Construction won first, second and third place for the Excellence in Construction Overall Project awards for its various projects, which include the renovation of 59 housing units for phase two of Lockwood Terrace in Naval Base Guam.

The GCA’s Excellence in Construction Awards event promotes quality craftsmanship during its awards ceremony and dinner event.

BOG wins multiple awards at industry competition

Bank of Guam was recognized at the International Competition for Marketing and Communication Professionals with two platinum and two gold awards on Nov. 22.

The two platinum awards were for BOG’s 2019 Sustainability Calendar and its 2018 Year in Review print media, while its gold awards were for its 2018 Economic Forum promotional item (glass flask) and 2018 corporate gift item (bamboo notebook and pen).

The MarCom Awards is an international creative competition that recognizes outstanding achievements by communications, marketing and advertising professionals. The awards are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals.