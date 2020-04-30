Business Bulletin: Guam and Saipan’s Departments of Public Health

A Guam Business Magazine series that connects businesses to government agencies

Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services

Phone: (671) 735-7173

Website: https://dphss.guam.gov

No. of staff: 480

Governing legislation: 10 GCA, §29195

Director: Linda Unpingco-Denorcey

Mission:

“To assist the people of Guam in achieving and maintaining their highest levels of independence and self-sufficiency in health and social welfare,” according to the department.

Functions and services:

“Dedicated to eliminating health disparities for all; customer-service oriented, professional and efficient government agency; and responsive to health and social needs in the community,” according to the department.

Guam DPHSS has five divisions helping to carry out mission and purposes:

General administration

Public health

Environmental health

Public welfare

Senior Citizens

Highlights and challenges:

“DPHSS continues to receive support from the federal government partners such as the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Department of the Interior and FEMA.”

“With limited staff resources in DPHSS, the department is receiving much needed help from other Government of Guam agencies to assist us in our efforts in contact tracing, surveillance, and follow-up phone calls (in terms of the COVID-19 outbreak.)”

“On March 31, commercial testing through Diagnostic Laboratory Services became available. Private clinics have referred asymptomatic and mild cases to DLS. This increases the accountability and availability of testing. Additionally, with more testing capability, this assists in determining the incidence and prevalence rate of COVID-19 in Guam,” DPHSS told the magazine on April 14.

Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation, Division of Public Health Services

Phone: (670) 236-8703

Website: http://chcc.cnmi.mp/index.php/division-of-public-health

No. of staff: 70

Governing legislation: The Northern Marianas Islands government established the Department of Public Health and Environmental Services with Public Law 1-08 in 1978. In 2008, through Public Law 16-51, the Department of Public Health and Environmental Services was re-organized and commenced operations in late 2011 as the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation, with the Division of Public Health Services.

Director: Margarita Torres-Aldan

Mission

“To achieve optimal health and well-being for the people of the CNMI [Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands] through health promotion, health protection and prevention of diseases in close partnership with the community,” according to the division.

Functions and services

The Division of Public Health Services is made-up of five bureaus with over 20 programs and services. The division serves Saipan, Rota and Tinian and is primarily funded by federal grants from the Department of Health & Human Services.

The five bureaus in the division are:

Maternal and Child Health Bureau

Non-Communicable Disease Bureau

Immunization Program

Tuberculosis/Hansen’s Disease Program

HIV/STD/Viral Hepatitis Prevention Program

Highlights and challenges