Business Bulletin: Department of Parks and Recreation

A Guam Business Magazine series that connects businesses to government agencies

Guam Department of Parks and Recreation

Phone: (671) 475-6288

Website: http://dpr.guam.gov/

No. of staff: 43

Governing legislation: The Guam Department of Parks and Recreation was created by Public Law No. 12-209 on January 23, 1975. In Chapter 77 of 21 GCA Real Property, the Territorial Park Patrol and its officers (park rangers) were authorized. There are three divisions that were created in Chapter 77 — Parks, Recreation and Historic Resources.

Director: Richard Y. Ybanez

Mission:

The Guam Department of Parks and Recreation’s mission is to promote health and wellness through community recreation programs, recreational facilities and clean public parks and restrooms; and to protect and preserve Guam’s historic and cultural resources.

The mission of the Parks Division is to preserve, protect and enhance the park lands, trails and public open spaces of Guam for the benefit of residents and visitors.

The mission of the Recreation Division is to strengthen community through programs, services and facilities that enhance personal development, promote healthy lifestyles and encourage community involvement.

The mission of the Guam Historic Resources Division is to engage in a comprehensive historic preservation program that promotes the use, conservation, preservation and presentation of historic properties.

Source: Guam Department of Parks and Recreation’s 2015 and 2012 Citizen Centric Report

Functions and services:

Parks Division Controlling, managing, developing and maintaining all areas of the Guam Territorial Park System. Keeping a listing of all areas of the Guam Territorial Park System, according to classification, with current, accurate descriptions thereof as determined by the director.

Recreation Division Initiating, promoting and supervising recreational programs on areas within the Guam Territorial Park System, and, with the consent of the Department of Education for properties under its control; and providing the equipment necessary to do so. Performing such other duties and functions pertaining to the promotion of public recreation as may from time to time be prescribed by the director.

Guam Historic Resources Division Establishing a comprehensive historic preservation program for Guam.

Department of Parks and Recreation manages and maintains over 75 public parks, community parks, recreation facilities and beach properties, along with Guam’s only public cemetery. DPR managed parks include Pool Beach Park, Ipan Beach Park, Matapang Beach Park, Statue of Liberty Park and Ypao Beach Park. DPR managed recreation facilities include Enrique Ninete tennis court, Paseo Stadium, Dededo Sports Complex, Guerrero Field, Hagatna Swimming Pool and Northern Swimming Pool.



Source: GCA Real Property, Chapter 77, Guam DPR website and 2012 Citizen Centric Report

Northern Marianas Islands Department of Parks and Recreation

Phone: (670) 322-9834

Website: https://www.cnmiparksandrecreation.com/

No. of staff: 41, not including three trainees

Governing legislation: The Northern Mariana Islands’ Department of Parks and Recreation was created under Public Law No. 11-106 and the Parks and Recreation Act of 1998 on Oct. 8, 1999. In September of 2004, Public Law No. 14-27 was signed, authorizing the establishment of a Park Ranger section.

Director: Victor Deleon-Guerrero, Jr.

Mission:

To enhance the quality of life in the NMI by providing exceptional parks and recreation experiences while preserving significant natural and cultural resources and its economic stability.

Source: NMI Department of Parks and Recreation’s Five-Year Plan

Functions and services:

Having the care, charge, control, and supervision of parks and recreational facilities.

Managing, maintaining, landscaping and beautifying parks.

Erecting and maintaining structures, signs and facilities at parks and recreational facilities for the enjoyment of the NMI residents and visitors.

Permitting the use of parks and recreational facilities by the public pursuant to rules and regulations prescribed by the Division.

NMI Department of Parks and Recreation has 59 sites under its jurisdictions throughout the island of Saipan. These locations encompass 21 tourist sites, 18 recreational facilities, 14 public beaches and six public parks. NMI managed parks include Afetna Beach Park, San Isidro Beach Park, Susupe Regional Beach Park, Civic Center Beach Park, Kilili Beach Park, Garapan Shoreline Beach, Laulau Dive Site, Garapan Central Park and Capitol Hill Open Ground Park. NMI managed recreational facilities include San Antonio basketball court, Joaquin S. Tudela Memorial Park’s San Vicente basketball court, China Town basketball court and San Roque basketball court.



Source: PL 11-106 and the department’s website

Highlights and challenges:

One of the bigger challenges for the department is limited operating resources and sustained funding for the parks, including upkeep.

“While state budget may appear as an obstacle to creating the community’s envisioned park system, the larger issue is ongoing operation and maintenance of the park system into the future,” according to the NMI Department of Parks and Recreation’s Five-Year Plan. “The most sustainable source of funding for both operations and maintenance is strong community support.”

That strong community is there, particularly for the expansion of greenways; however, one challenge the community indicated strong interest in is “how to increase access” to and use of parks in the most useful and beneficial purpose, the plan says.