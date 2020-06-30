Business Bulletin: Department of Corrections

A Guam Business Magazine series that connects businesses to government agencies

Guam Department of Corrections

Phone: (671) 735-5170

Website: https://doc.guam.gov/

Governing legislation: “In July 18, 1968, Public Law 9-208 established the Department of Corrections within the executive branch of the Government of Guam,” according to the 2018 Citizen Centric Report.

Director: Joseph S. Carbullido

Mission:

“The mission of the Guam Department of Corrections is to protect the public from the destructive action of law offenders through control and rehabilitation. It shall provide staff services for the judiciary, the parole board, probation officers and interested agencies of the executive branch,” according to the department.

Functions and services:

“The general management of the prisoner population of both inmates and detainees is the overall responsibility of this office. The vision, goals and objectives of the department is driven by this office. The office provides financial and logistical services to all divisions of the department. Other functions include budgetary control, and monitoring expenditures. One of its most vital roles is maintaining and updating employee personnel files and developing training priorities,” according to the department.

The Guam DOC is organized into five separate divisions:

Administration

Prison Security

Behavioral Health Services

Diagnostic Treatment Services

Parole Services

Highlights and challenges: