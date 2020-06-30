Business Bulletin: Department of Corrections

A Guam Business Magazine series that connects businesses to government agencies
Guam Department of Corrections
- Phone: (671) 735-5170
- Website: https://doc.guam.gov/
- Governing legislation: “In July 18, 1968, Public Law 9-208 established the Department of Corrections within the executive branch of the Government of Guam,” according to the 2018 Citizen Centric Report.
- Director: Joseph S. Carbullido
Mission:
“The mission of the Guam Department of Corrections is to protect the public from the destructive action of law offenders through control and rehabilitation. It shall provide staff services for the judiciary, the parole board, probation officers and interested agencies of the executive branch,” according to the department.
Functions and services:
- “The general management of the prisoner population of both inmates and detainees is the overall responsibility of this office. The vision, goals and objectives of the department is driven by this office. The office provides financial and logistical services to all divisions of the department. Other functions include budgetary control, and monitoring expenditures. One of its most vital roles is maintaining and updating employee personnel files and developing training priorities,” according to the department.
- The Guam DOC is organized into five separate divisions:
- Administration
- Prison Security
- Behavioral Health Services
- Diagnostic Treatment Services
- Parole Services
Highlights and challenges:
- “Over population: In recent years, the department had a surge of prisoners being confined. This led to the prisoner population going from 500 count to over 800 prisoners.”
- “Antiquated buildings and the need for a new facility: Due to the increase of prisoners, buildings that were once designated for treatment and rehabilitation were converted to prisoner quarters. As a result, treatment programs are limited do to spacing.”
- “Financial woes: Large funding is needed to address the increase in federal mandates the shortage of staff.”
- “Re-habilitating housing units: In collaboration with the office of the Governor and Lt. Governor, DOC management has completed the installation of all locking devices within three housing units and continues to work on the installation of security cameras throughout the facility. Combined efforts provide additional safety and security to staff and prisoners.”